D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

