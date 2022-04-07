D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.65. 692,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,762. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.