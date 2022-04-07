D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,399. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.