D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 448 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 781,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,789,342. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.