DAO Maker Reaches One Day Volume of $22.09 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $179.03 million and $22.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00005883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.07341720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.71 or 1.00055600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00050912 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,935,182 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

