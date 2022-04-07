Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.05.

NYSE DRI traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.66. 40,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,546. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

