Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of DAR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.