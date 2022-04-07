Dash (DASH) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $114.08 or 0.00263802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $301.56 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.67 or 0.00662892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,663,489 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.