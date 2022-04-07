Dave Girouard Sells 83,333 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

