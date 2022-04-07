David A. Schwarzbach Sells 7,500 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.