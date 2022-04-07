David Fitch Buys 120,196 Shares of QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Stock

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM – Get Rating) insider David Fitch bought 120,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,606.65 ($21,508.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.

QEM Limited explores for and develops vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. Its flagship project is the Julia Creek oil shale and vanadium project covering an area of 249.6 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

