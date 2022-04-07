David Fitch Buys 120,196 Shares of QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Stock

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM – Get Rating) insider David Fitch bought 120,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,606.65 ($21,508.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.
QEM Company Profile (Get Rating)
