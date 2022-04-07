David Francis Carroll Sells 2,144 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84.

On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44.

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

