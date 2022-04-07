David Jukes Sells 50,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

