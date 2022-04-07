Deborah L. Dyson Sells 2,787 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.79 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

