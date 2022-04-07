Deborah L. Dyson Sells 2,787 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.79 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.