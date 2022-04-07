Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

