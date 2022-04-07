Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $23.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $608.05. 4,790,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,857. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $359.60 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

