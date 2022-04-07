Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.62. 3,038,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.