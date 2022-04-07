Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

