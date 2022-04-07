Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Down 0.3%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 169,490 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 545,466 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 564,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

