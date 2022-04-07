Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0805 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $100.53 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.07341720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.71 or 1.00055600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

