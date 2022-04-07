Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $36.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.52. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

