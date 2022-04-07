DeGate Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. DeGate has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $243,425.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.58 or 0.07377273 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,523.11 or 0.99789876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00051238 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.