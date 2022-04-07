Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.