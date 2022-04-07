Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.71 ($3.66).
Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.89. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Deliveroo Company Profile
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
