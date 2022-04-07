Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 4.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares were up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 140,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,982,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denison Mines by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after buying an additional 8,128,229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,352 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,572 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $11,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.