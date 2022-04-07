Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $50.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCX. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 60,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.