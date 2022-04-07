Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

ETR LHA opened at €7.03 ($7.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 52 week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.60.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

