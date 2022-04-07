Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given New €26.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

