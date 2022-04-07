DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 4.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.29 ($4.72) and last traded at €4.34 ($4.77). Approximately 950,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.53 ($4.98).
The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)
