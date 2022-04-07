DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 4.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.29 ($4.72) and last traded at €4.34 ($4.77). Approximately 950,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.53 ($4.98).

The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

