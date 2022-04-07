Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.49. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

