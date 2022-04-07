Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

