DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ DICE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 331,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,428,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $170,592,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,012,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
