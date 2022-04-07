DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 4.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 14,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 379,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

