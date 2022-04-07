DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of DKS opened at $96.58 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

