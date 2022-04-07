Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.97. 7,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,150. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

