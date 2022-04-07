Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

