DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.25 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $277.32 million and $2.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00260932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.00658515 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

