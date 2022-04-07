Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 576,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,486,097 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.