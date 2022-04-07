Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

