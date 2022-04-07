discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.08) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
DSCV stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £735.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 698.60 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 809.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.96.
About discoverIE Group (Get Rating)
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
Recommended Stories
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.