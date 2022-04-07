discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.08) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

DSCV stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £735.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 698.60 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 809.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.96.

In related news, insider Rosalind Kainyah bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,952.80 ($6,495.48). Also, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.16), for a total value of £841,402 ($1,103,478.03).

About discoverIE Group (Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.