DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Cut to 238.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from 248.00 to 238.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.60.

DNBBY stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

