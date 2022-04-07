Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $54,389.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $391.10 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.35 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

