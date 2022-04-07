Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $54,389.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $391.10 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.35 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
