Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $403.79, but opened at $394.29. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $397.46, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

