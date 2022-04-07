Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 18,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

