DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.06.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,507 shares of company stock worth $4,280,259 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.