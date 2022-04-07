DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.09. 29,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,068,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 274,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

