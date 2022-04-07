Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 830,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Doximity by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

