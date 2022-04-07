DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE:DRD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 299,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

