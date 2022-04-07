DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,353.31.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $87.38 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $83.33 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.17.
DSV A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
