Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

